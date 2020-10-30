Kay F. Johnson

February 11, 1942 – October 28, 2020

Kay F. Johnson, age 78, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Kay was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Gordon and Frances (Gutzmer) Kruse. She was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1960. She then attended Wayne State College for a year. Kay married Robert L. Johnson at First Lutheran Church in Oakland in 1961. The couple moved to Fremont and Kay started a career in the office at Hormel Foods in Fremont that spanned over 40 years.

Kay was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and had been active with the Sweet Adelines.

Survivors: sisters-in-law, Shirley (Duff) Severa of Fremont, Lee Paden of Fremont, Beverly (Don) Bacon of Fremont; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 1999, and brothers-in-law, Bernie Paden and Don Peters.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 4-7 p.m. Masks are strongly suggested. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Deacon Rick Strong will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

