Kay M. Dye

January 25, 1942 – September 9, 2020

Kay M. Dye, age 78, of Fremont died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Kay was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Kermit and Marian (Persson) Carson. She was baptized and raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School. After high school Kay married Harvey Dye and they later divorced. While living in Oakland Kay managed the Crest Hotel. She moved to Fremont and managed the Ranch Motel for a short time, then worked for Encore until she retired.

Kay loved to read, there was always a book in her hand.

Survivors: son, Chuck Dye of Omaha; grandsons, Justin and Jonathan Dye; brother, Jerry (Barb) Carson of Fremont; sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Kindschuh of West Point, Jan (Tom) Meier of Fremont; sister-in-law, Yvonne Carson of Fremont; many loving nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Steve and Larry Carson.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested. There is no viewing, however, the family will be present one hour before the service to greet friends. The service will be live streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. for those unable to attend (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com).

