Keith Junior Hasemann

June 18, 1951 – October 3, 2020

Keith Junior Hasemann, age 69, of Scribner passed away in the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point. Keith was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on June 18, 1951, to Gladys Furstenau Hasemann and Fred Hasemann, as the first of their five children.

He graduated from Scribner High School in 1969 and joined the Army Reserves for 6 years. He started out farming alongside his father and brothers and eventually established his own farm, one of his proudest accomplishments.

On March 10, 1973, he married Constance Erickson of Oakland. Together they proudly raised four children: Julie Diane, Michael Keith, Daniel Eric, and Angela Jean, and for the past 21 years have cherished their role as grandparents.

Keith took great pride in his farm work, hometown community, spending time with his siblings, and getting cuddles from his grandchildren. He was happy to offer combine and tractor rides to his young helpers during harvest and to share the sweet corn he grew with eager little eaters. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, spending time at the cabin he built with his family, watching TV, and trying new food. He was always a happy customer when his kids would try out a new recipe or cook an old favorite on the grill or smoker. He enjoyed the farming community and reveled in opportunities to talk about crops and trucking with his friends, neighbors, and family. He remained devoted to his community by serving on the District 83 School Board and the St. Paul Lutheran Church Council and Endowment Committee.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie; their children and spouses, Julie and Brian Wilson of Gretna, Mike and Stacy Hasemann of Lincoln, Dan Hasemann of North Bend, and Angie and Christopher Bayliss of Charlottesville, Virginia; and their 8 grandchildren, Carissa Wilson, Serena Wilson, Garrick Wilson, Kendal Hasemann, Isaac Hasemann, Ty Hasemann, Brendyn Hasemann, and Monroe Bayliss.

He is also survived by his 4 siblings and their spouses, Carroll and Mary Hasemann of Scribner, Kevin and Diane Hasemann of Scribner, Kenny and Sandy Hasemann of North Bend, and Lisa and John Stockamp of Scribner; 6 sisters-in-law and their spouses, Gloria Erickson of Omaha, Jeanette Keogh of Oakland, Barb and Mark Rippe of Auburn, Elly and Phil Nawrocki of Mesa, Arizona, Donna Bristol and Gregg Sedlacek of Lincoln, and Val and Jim Kwasniewski of Gretna; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Jr. and Gladys Hasemann; parents-in-law, Florence and Garland Erickson; sister-in-law, Pat Hanselman; brothers-in-law, Ron Keogh and Paul Hanselman; and niece, Becky Paulsen.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, north of Hooper, masks required. Immediate family will be in the sanctuary. Other family and friends may sit outside in cars and listen on the church speaker or are encouraged to view via livestream video. More details to follow. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel, masks required. The family will NOT be present at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Hooper.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Hooper and Scribner Fire and Rescue Team.

