Keith M. Nieman

July 1, 1932 – September 20, 2020

Keith M. Nieman, age 88, of Fremont died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Keith was born July 1, 1932, on the farm near Fontanelle to Martin and Edna (Merkling) Nieman. He was raised on the farm and graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. After high school Keith served in the United States Navy. After his service he returned home and worked with his father doing construction/carpentry. He married Doris Wade on Sept. 12, 1954. The couple lived in Fremont most of their married years. Keith began working at Western Electric and retired from Lucent Technology after 30 years.

During their retirement, they couple pulled a 5th wheel into 49 states and Canada. They also wintered in Casa Grande, Arizona, for 17 years.

Keith was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Izaak Walton Gun Club, where he had been a manager for a time.

Survivors: children, Randy (Melissa) Nieman of Fremont, Cindy Lundy of Fremont, Rick (Laura) Nieman of Fremont; grandchildren, Joshua (Lyndsay) Nieman, Jeremy and Jacob Nieman, Jennifer (Brandon Roell) Lundy, Amanda Lundy, Zachary (Allyssia) Nieman, Abbie (Nate Meyer) Nieman; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Finley Nieman, Brady Roell, Charleigh Nieman, J.T. Andersen, Austin Meyer, Allie Meyer.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and wife Doris on Sept. 6, 2019.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are suggested.

