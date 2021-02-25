Menu
Keith Eugene Racek
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - North Bend
1040 N. Main
North Bend, NE

Keith Eugene Racek

Died February 22, 2021

Keith Eugene Racek, 84 years, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Bend funeral home. Friends and family will be sharing memories of Keith starting at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Morse Bluff American Legion, Killian Cemetery, or Morse Bluff Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159


Published by Fremont Tribune on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
North Bend funeral home
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - North Bend
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincerest thoughts and prayers of comfort and strength to Keith's loved ones. How special it is that Keith was able to stay home where he was comfortable with his loving wife.
Katie Dailey
February 26, 2021
our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
jerry and Judy Ware
February 26, 2021
