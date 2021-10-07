Kenneth Wayne Hostetter

December 24, 1944 – September 19, 2021

Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hostetter, age 76, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1944, to Kenneth LeRoy and Lucy Maxine (Brown) Hostetter in Mayfield, Kentucky. At a young age Kenny moved with his family to Murray, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Murray and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class 1963. In high school, Kenny met the love of his life, Marcia Kay Lagerstrom, and they later married on June 18, 1966, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Kenny attended Bellevue College for two years and he worked for OPPD.

Kenny was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for 24 years; a Life Member of the VFW Post 10727 in Bellevue, Nebraska; American Legion in Louisville, Nebraska; F.O.E; I.B.E.W.; Quail Forever, Life Member of Pheasants Forever. He was a Lord of the Realm of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

Kenny was an avid fisherman and hunter – traveling in the USA, and to Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, the Yukon, and Victoria Island in the Canadian Arctic. He fished the Amazon, Lake Erie and his favorite the Missouri River in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Kenny was an active participant in his children's youth activities including Little League Football, 4-H, and many horse shows.

He is survived by his wife: Marcia Hostetter of Plattsmouth; son: Kelly Hostetter of Plattsmouth; daughter: Andee Vorel of Omaha; son-in-law: Michael Vorel of Elkhorn, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Mitchell Vorel, Taylor Vorel, Presley Hostetter, Scarlett Hostetter, Shelby Hostetter, and Marshall Vorel; brother: Roger Hostetter of Nehawka, Nebraska; sister: Laurie Hostetter of Omaha; brother-in-law: Bob Lagerstrom and wife Claudia of Olathe, Kansas; sister-in-law: Nancy Lagerstrom of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth L. and Maxine Hostetter; and his brother-in-law: Jerry Lagerstrom.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth with Pastor Michael McGregor officiating.

Military Rites will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard, Military Funeral Honor Guard.

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to Pheasant Forever.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.