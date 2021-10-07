Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Wayne Hostetter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE

Kenneth Wayne Hostetter

December 24, 1944 – September 19, 2021

Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hostetter, age 76, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1944, to Kenneth LeRoy and Lucy Maxine (Brown) Hostetter in Mayfield, Kentucky. At a young age Kenny moved with his family to Murray, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Murray and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class 1963. In high school, Kenny met the love of his life, Marcia Kay Lagerstrom, and they later married on June 18, 1966, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Kenny attended Bellevue College for two years and he worked for OPPD.

Kenny was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for 24 years; a Life Member of the VFW Post 10727 in Bellevue, Nebraska; American Legion in Louisville, Nebraska; F.O.E; I.B.E.W.; Quail Forever, Life Member of Pheasants Forever. He was a Lord of the Realm of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

Kenny was an avid fisherman and hunter – traveling in the USA, and to Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, the Yukon, and Victoria Island in the Canadian Arctic. He fished the Amazon, Lake Erie and his favorite the Missouri River in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Kenny was an active participant in his children's youth activities including Little League Football, 4-H, and many horse shows.

He is survived by his wife: Marcia Hostetter of Plattsmouth; son: Kelly Hostetter of Plattsmouth; daughter: Andee Vorel of Omaha; son-in-law: Michael Vorel of Elkhorn, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Mitchell Vorel, Taylor Vorel, Presley Hostetter, Scarlett Hostetter, Shelby Hostetter, and Marshall Vorel; brother: Roger Hostetter of Nehawka, Nebraska; sister: Laurie Hostetter of Omaha; brother-in-law: Bob Lagerstrom and wife Claudia of Olathe, Kansas; sister-in-law: Nancy Lagerstrom of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth L. and Maxine Hostetter; and his brother-in-law: Jerry Lagerstrom.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth with Pastor Michael McGregor officiating.

Military Rites will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard, Military Funeral Honor Guard.

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to Pheasant Forever.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roby Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
Karen Hostetter Norton
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
I was so sad to learn of Kenny´s passing. Deepest sympathy to family and friends. The last time I saw Kenny was at a family luncheon in Plattsmouth, NE. I will keep those memories close to my heart! I will also never forget the hours and hours of playing by Grandma´s Creek. RIP Kenny Wayne!
Karen Hostetter Norton
Family
September 27, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for Ken and family. Worked with Ken for many years. Always had a story to tell and wait for your reaction. RIP
Bob Tingelhoff
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results