Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Hostetter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE

Kenneth "Kenny" Hostetter

December 24, 1944 – September 19, 2021


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
Karen Hostetter Norton
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
I was so sad to learn of Kenny´s passing. Deepest sympathy to family and friends. The last time I saw Kenny was at a family luncheon in Plattsmouth, NE. I will keep those memories close to my heart! I will also never forget the hours and hours of playing by Grandma´s Creek. RIP Kenny Wayne!
Karen Hostetter Norton
Family
September 27, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for Ken and family. Worked with Ken for many years. Always had a story to tell and wait for your reaction. RIP
Bob Tingelhoff
September 24, 2021
