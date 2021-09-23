Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
October 11, 2021
Karen Hostetter Norton
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
I was so sad to learn of Kenny´s passing. Deepest sympathy to family and friends. The last time I saw Kenny was at a family luncheon in Plattsmouth, NE. I will keep those memories close to my heart! I will also never forget the hours and hours of playing by Grandma´s Creek. RIP Kenny Wayne!
Karen Hostetter Norton
Family
September 27, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for Ken and family. Worked with Ken for many years. Always had a story to tell and wait for your reaction. RIP