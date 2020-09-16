Kent A. Mallette

November 29, 1971 - September 13, 2020

Kent A. Mallette, 48 years, of Lyons, NE passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Sioux City, IA. He was born November 29, 1971 in Fremont, NE to Jerry and Shirley (Hilbers) Mallette.

Kent attended Uehling Elementary School and Logan View Juniorenior High School. He resided in Burt, Dodge, and Custer Counties. Kent was employed with CVA in Lyons, NE and was an EMT/Firefighter with the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department. Kent loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He will be remembered for his great heart and humor.

Survived by fiancé, Melisa Elliott, Lyons, NE; sister, Diane Nelson, Hooper, NE; niece, Katie Jones; great- nephews, Draven, Damien, and Hunter; many family and friends and beloved dog, Muffin.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Calvin Mallette.

Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at the Uehling Cemetery following service.

Memorials to the family.

