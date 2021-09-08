Kevin Bruce Anderson

Sunday, September 5, 2021 - September 26, 1954

Kevin Bruce Anderson, age 66 of Fremont, NE passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. He was born September 26, 1954 in Fremont to Kenneth L. and Patty L. (Delaney) Anderson.

Survived by sister, Lorrie (Kevin) Mourlam, Eagle Grove, IA; brothers, Scott (Becky) Anderson and Bill (Ann) Anderson all Fremont and Brett Anderson, Omaha; best friend Tony Anderson; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; and stepfather LeRoy Watson.

Kevin was a member of Living Word Church and devoted his life to serving God. He will be remembered by his family as a very loving, special person and will be greatly missed.

No public services. Interment at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont.

