Kevin Anderson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Kevin Bruce Anderson

Sunday, September 5, 2021 - September 26, 1954

Kevin Bruce Anderson, age 66 of Fremont, NE passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. He was born September 26, 1954 in Fremont to Kenneth L. and Patty L. (Delaney) Anderson.

Survived by sister, Lorrie (Kevin) Mourlam, Eagle Grove, IA; brothers, Scott (Becky) Anderson and Bill (Ann) Anderson all Fremont and Brett Anderson, Omaha; best friend Tony Anderson; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; and stepfather LeRoy Watson.

Kevin was a member of Living Word Church and devoted his life to serving God. He will be remembered by his family as a very loving, special person and will be greatly missed.

No public services. Interment at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
