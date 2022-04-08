Kevin G. Moder, M.D.

January 30, 1961 – April 1, 2022

Kevin Gerard Moder of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away at age 61 on April 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital following cardiac arrest. Kevin was born on Jan. 30, 1961, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kevin will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Scheer) Moder; daughter, Amanda Moder (29); and sons, Nicholas Moder (25) and Matthew Moder (25); sisters, Maureen (Mike) Keating and Mary (Larry) Yochum; mother-in-law, Emilee (Niebaum) Scheer; brothers-in-law, Michael (Lori) Scheer, Steve (Donna) Scheer, Douglas (Ming) Scheer; and many more extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard "Ben" Moder and Dorothy (Gregg) Moder; grandma, Anna Duraski; and father-in-law, Ronald D. Scheer.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at Pax Christi Catholic Church (4135 18th Ave. NW Rochester, MN 55901). A visitation was held Thursday, April 7, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.