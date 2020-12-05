Kimberly A. Simmons

January 26, 1966 – November 22, 2020

Kim passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Gone much too soon, her kindness and generosity was experienced by all who knew her.

Kim was the proud and loving mother to Brendan Simmons, who meant everything to her.

She was a graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and obtained a Business Degree from UNL. She was a longtime employee of Mutual of Omaha and most recently employed by Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Survived by her partner, Jeff Cramer, and his children, Zac, Tyler and Josie Cramer; parents, Myron and Geri Anthony; sister, Karrie Van Nortwick (Jeff); nieces, Kaitlyn and Brooke Van Nortwick; brother, Chad Anthony (AnnMarie); nephew, Jay Anthony; and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her infant son David at birth, and grandparents, Anton and Anna Navrkal, Leonard, Evelyn and Doris Anthony.

Kim loved listening to live music, traveling and living downtown in the Old Market.

Private burial at Fremont Memorial Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.