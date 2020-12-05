Menu
Kimberly A. Simmons
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020

Kimberly A. Simmons

January 26, 1966 – November 22, 2020

Kim passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Gone much too soon, her kindness and generosity was experienced by all who knew her.

Kim was the proud and loving mother to Brendan Simmons, who meant everything to her.

She was a graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and obtained a Business Degree from UNL. She was a longtime employee of Mutual of Omaha and most recently employed by Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Survived by her partner, Jeff Cramer, and his children, Zac, Tyler and Josie Cramer; parents, Myron and Geri Anthony; sister, Karrie Van Nortwick (Jeff); nieces, Kaitlyn and Brooke Van Nortwick; brother, Chad Anthony (AnnMarie); nephew, Jay Anthony; and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her infant son David at birth, and grandparents, Anton and Anna Navrkal, Leonard, Evelyn and Doris Anthony.

Kim loved listening to live music, traveling and living downtown in the Old Market.

Private burial at Fremont Memorial Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
Myron and Geri - I am so sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathy.
Cindy Roumph Bias
December 5, 2020
Myron and Geri, we are so very sorry for your great loss. Kim was a doll-loved by all who knew her. Please share our thoughts with Karrie and Chad.
Larry and Mary Brown
December 1, 2020
Kim was an awesome, friendly, and very happy person. I loved bumping into her at MoO and chatting with her. My deepest condolences to her family and friends; Kim and you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Liz Wieczorek
December 1, 2020
Ironically, I was reminiscing with family on the day of Kim´s passing about our crazy shenanigans and loads of fond memories many years ago, not knowing she was even ill. The news of her passing was shocking. Rest in Heaven dear Kim! Many heart felt thoughts and prayers to her loved ones! So sorry for your loss:(
Bonnie Salyers Carolan
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss Kim was a good person along with a good soul and will be missed dearly. If you ever need anything please reach out God bless.
Curt Vacha
November 30, 2020
Kim was such a lovely human being that I enjoyed talking with any time I had a chance. She had such a kind spirit and soul. Blessings to Jeff and all of Kim's extended family.
Phil Strevey
November 30, 2020
My heart is broken. My dear friend of 25 years is gone too soon. Kim was the kindest, most thoughtful and generous person I´ve known. She will be missed by so many. My deepest sympathies to Brendan and the rest of her dear family.
Jayne Kavan
November 30, 2020
Kim glowed with love and joy. She will remain close in our hearts and memories. Lord, prayers of comfort and peace be with her family and friends for the healing of there sorrow.
Jane Means
November 30, 2020
Carol Murdock
November 29, 2020
So very sorry everyone,hope you can all get through this well,kim was a great lady,Myron and Geri ,so very sorry
Scott,deb kirchmann
November 29, 2020
My deepest deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kim. I knew Kim for just a few short days before passing. During those times, I saw and felt the love others had for her and she had for them. My heart is breaking for her family and friends.
Alyson Banda
November 29, 2020
Dear Myron, Geri, Karrie, Chad and family So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for peace and healing for all of you. May you hold close to your heart all your memories. Prayerfully, Mike and Peg Christensen & Family
Mike and Peg Christensen
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May you find comfort and peace in the many memories.
Beverly (Betzinger) Henderson
November 28, 2020
Thinking of all close to Kim. Prayers for healing and peace.
Kim and Dave Davlin
November 28, 2020
Kim was a very special person and I enjoyed working with her and our chats we had. She will be missed. RIP Kim. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Sharon Cowling
November 28, 2020
With much love. I am blessed to have known you, Kim. Rest in peace, my dear friend. X
Mike Hayes
November 28, 2020
Rest in peace, Kim It was great to run into you this past summer. Many fond Bunko memories from back in the day!
Dee Hankins
November 28, 2020