Kimberly S. Jespersen

March 1, 1956 – November 28, 2020

Kimberly S. (Christiansen) Jespersen, 64 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on March 1, 1956, in Fremont to Jack and Carolyn (Adams) Christiansen.

Kim grew up in the Elkhorn area, and moved back to Fremont in the mid-1970s. She married Bob Jespersen on Oct. 1, 1978. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2008. She worked at Hormel for over 30 years, retiring in 2016.

Kimberley is survived by her mother, Carolyn Christiansen; brother, Brad Christiansen; stepson, Daniel Jespersen; stepdaughters, Susan McDunn, all of Fremont, Lori Prochaska of Ames, Nebraska; sister, Carla (Doug) Shepherd of Fremont, Coleen Wilson of Lincoln, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; father; brother-in-law, Wes Wilson.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490