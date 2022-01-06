Kristin (Kennedy) Hurlbert

October 2, 1989 – January 4, 2022

Kristin M. (Kennedy) Hurlbert, 32 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.

Kristin was born Oct. 2, 1989, in Fremont to John and Susan (Kahnk) Kennedy. She was a 2008 graduate of Fremont High School and received her Dental Hygienist Degree from Hastings Community College. Kristin married Kalvin Hurlbert on June 24, 2015, at Mahoney State Park. She was a lifelong resident of Fremont and enjoyed cooking, animals, arts, and crafts. She was passionate about her career in dental hygiene.

Kristin is survived by her husband, Kalvin; beloved daughter, Kalihan Hurlbert; parents, John and Susan Kennedy; sister, Kathryn (Jake) Stack, all of Fremont; brother, Colin (Ashton) Kennedy of Gretna, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Kylie (Tanner) Case of Oakland, Nebraska; father-in-law, Brent (Jeanne) Hurlbert of Fremont; mother-in-law, Deb (Dave) Ibsen of Fremont; grandfather, Don Kahnk, and grandmother, Doris Jones, both of Fremont; four nephews, Greyson, Huxton and Iyllen Kennedy and Mason Stack; and two nieces, Kynleigh and Kwynn Case.

Preceded in death by grandparents, J.T. and Delphine Kennedy, Judy Kahnk and Richard Jones; and uncle, Joseph T. Kennedy, Jr.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Wearing masks are strongly encouraged. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.