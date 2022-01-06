Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kristin M. Hurlbert
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Kristin (Kennedy) Hurlbert

October 2, 1989 – January 4, 2022

Kristin M. (Kennedy) Hurlbert, 32 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.

Kristin was born Oct. 2, 1989, in Fremont to John and Susan (Kahnk) Kennedy. She was a 2008 graduate of Fremont High School and received her Dental Hygienist Degree from Hastings Community College. Kristin married Kalvin Hurlbert on June 24, 2015, at Mahoney State Park. She was a lifelong resident of Fremont and enjoyed cooking, animals, arts, and crafts. She was passionate about her career in dental hygiene.

Kristin is survived by her husband, Kalvin; beloved daughter, Kalihan Hurlbert; parents, John and Susan Kennedy; sister, Kathryn (Jake) Stack, all of Fremont; brother, Colin (Ashton) Kennedy of Gretna, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Kylie (Tanner) Case of Oakland, Nebraska; father-in-law, Brent (Jeanne) Hurlbert of Fremont; mother-in-law, Deb (Dave) Ibsen of Fremont; grandfather, Don Kahnk, and grandmother, Doris Jones, both of Fremont; four nephews, Greyson, Huxton and Iyllen Kennedy and Mason Stack; and two nieces, Kynleigh and Kwynn Case.

Preceded in death by grandparents, J.T. and Delphine Kennedy, Judy Kahnk and Richard Jones; and uncle, Joseph T. Kennedy, Jr.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Wearing masks are strongly encouraged. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services @ Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., FREMONT, NE
Jan
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services @ Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., FREMONT, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Just saw this ... so very very sorry for your loss
Shelley Pettit Staples
Other
January 16, 2022
John, Susan and family, Our heartfelt sympathy to you all at this most difficult time. Know that you are in our prayers.
Gene and Kathy Allender
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results