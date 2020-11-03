Larry G. Groene

February 20, 1942 – October 30, 2020

Larry G. Groene, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born Feb. 20, 1942, at Donnellson, Iowa, to Elmer and Bernice (Kruse) Groene. Larry married Nancy L. Stevens on Dec. 28, 1963. They were foster parents for several years. Larry was the manager of Fremont Sanitation and after retirement managed the Fremont Cab company.

Larry was a former member of the F.OE. Eagles club in Fremont. He was a member of the Fremont Airboat Club and enjoyed spending time at Izaak Walton.

Larry is survived by his sons, Gary (Paula) Groves of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and David (Stacey) Groene of Fremont; daughters, Barbara Fisher and Lori (Troy) Fletcher, both of Fremont, Vickie England of Mattoon, Illinois, and Lisa (Dan) Sawtelle of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Gene (Judy) Groene and Ronald (Bonnie) Groene, both of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Ruth Ann Lacey of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; son, William England; brother, Melvin Groene; and sister, Janice Elam.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Dan Heuer officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Larry donated his body to Creighton University Medical School in hopes that he would help provide medical students with important educational opportunities. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Creighton University and designating your donation to the Medical School.

