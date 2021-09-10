Larry L. Kumm

October 23, 1956 - September 7, 2021

Larry L. Kumm age 64 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE. He was born October 23, 1956 in Osmond, NE to LaVerne and Evelyn (Ayers) Kumm.

Larry has lived most of his life in Fremont. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working various jobs.

Survived by partner, Sina Peterson; daughters, Marie (Travis) Pelo, Colon, NE and Angel Peterson; sons, Larry Jr. (Nikki) Kumm, Fremont, Robert (Shanndra) Kumm, Scribner, NE and Jared Peterson; brothers, Verne (Carolyn) Kumm, Hooper, NE, and Dave Kumm (Amy Wild), Fremont; sisters, Vernette (Joe) Aufenkamp, Nickerson, NE and Vienna Copeland, Fremont; 19 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents.

A Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.