Larry Kumm
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Larry L. Kumm

October 23, 1956 - September 7, 2021

Larry L. Kumm age 64 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE. He was born October 23, 1956 in Osmond, NE to LaVerne and Evelyn (Ayers) Kumm.

Larry has lived most of his life in Fremont. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working various jobs.

Survived by partner, Sina Peterson; daughters, Marie (Travis) Pelo, Colon, NE and Angel Peterson; sons, Larry Jr. (Nikki) Kumm, Fremont, Robert (Shanndra) Kumm, Scribner, NE and Jared Peterson; brothers, Verne (Carolyn) Kumm, Hooper, NE, and Dave Kumm (Amy Wild), Fremont; sisters, Vernette (Joe) Aufenkamp, Nickerson, NE and Vienna Copeland, Fremont; 19 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents.

A Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
So sorry for your loss! His family lived up the street from us when we lived on 9th and Ederale lane in Fremont. The kids in the neighborhood would come to our house and play hide and seek! I remember Larry not wearing shoes during the summer months! Larry was good friends to my brothers Bob and Mike Petersen! We will miss you!!
Lisa Brown (Petersen)
Friend
October 1, 2021
Great up with Larry and his younger brother...we were part of the " Davenport Tribe"..my prayers are with you at this time of loss...rest in peace Larry.
Dan Juhl
September 15, 2021
Sat next to Larry in homeroom for many years. Great sense of humor. His DNA and physical structure were very unique at a very young age. Always had a good time in PE with Larry. Very athletic. Say hi to my brother Pud. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
School
September 10, 2021
Sina, I am so sorry to hear about Larry! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sondra Mayer
September 10, 2021
