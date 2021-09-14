Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laverne Schmale
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE

Laverne Schmale

March 31, 1932 – September 8, 2021

Laverne Schmale, 89, of Schuyler died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Committal will be in Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following committal in the church hall.

Memorials to the church or family for future designation.

Services will be live streamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

Laverne was born March 31, 1932, in North Bend to Louis and Joesphine (Bobek) Semrad. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Amiel Schmale at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. They lived and raised their family in Schuyler. Laverne went to Platte Junior College in Columbus and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was proud of her service as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Altar Committee.

Laverne is survived by her daughter, JoEllen Day of Fremont; two sons, Leigh (Julie) Schmale of Murdock, Nebraska, and Lynn (Kristine) Schmale of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Brooke Day and Dylan (Chelsey) Kaup, Tyler Schmale and Megan (Alan) Barnes, Trenton (Emily) Schmale, Ethan Schmale and Layton Schmale; great-grandchildren, Blake Kaup, Logan Barnes and Max and Bea Schmale; one sister, Loretta Kruse of Olympia, Washington; sister-in-law, Carol Lewis of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Amiel in 1995; and sister, Laramie Meisner.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Schuyler, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Schuyler, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel Schuyler.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lynn, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Deb Leggott
September 14, 2021
Leigh: Sorry to hear about your mother. You were one of the good guys at Midland. Followed your career at Elmwood-Murdock somewhat from afar. Hope you've had a good life. Respectfully-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
School
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results