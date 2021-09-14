Laverne Schmale

March 31, 1932 – September 8, 2021

Laverne Schmale, 89, of Schuyler died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Committal will be in Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following committal in the church hall.

Memorials to the church or family for future designation.

Services will be live streamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

Laverne was born March 31, 1932, in North Bend to Louis and Joesphine (Bobek) Semrad. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Amiel Schmale at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. They lived and raised their family in Schuyler. Laverne went to Platte Junior College in Columbus and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was proud of her service as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Altar Committee.

Laverne is survived by her daughter, JoEllen Day of Fremont; two sons, Leigh (Julie) Schmale of Murdock, Nebraska, and Lynn (Kristine) Schmale of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Brooke Day and Dylan (Chelsey) Kaup, Tyler Schmale and Megan (Alan) Barnes, Trenton (Emily) Schmale, Ethan Schmale and Layton Schmale; great-grandchildren, Blake Kaup, Logan Barnes and Max and Bea Schmale; one sister, Loretta Kruse of Olympia, Washington; sister-in-law, Carol Lewis of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Amiel in 1995; and sister, Laramie Meisner.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of arrangements.