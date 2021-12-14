Menu
Leola M. Armstrong
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Leola M. Armstrong

November 26, 1943 - December 11, 2021

Leola M. Armstrong, age 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 14, 2021.
Lisa and Lori, Precious girls, my heart goes out to and your families. You are both kind and caring and made both your mom and dad so very proud!! Just know you are in my thoughts and prayers today and in the difficult days to come. Love and hugs! t Frields
Teresa Frields
Friend
December 15, 2021
Prayers and sympathy to each of you! Leola was a good friend in Christ from FBC. She loved God, her family and was a loyal friend! She loved going to Women´s Bible Study group. She faithfully visited some shutins! She will be missed! Richard and Beverly
Rev Richard & Beverly Holmen
Friend
December 14, 2021
Lori and Lisa I am so sorry to read about your mom. Bless you girls cherish the memories (twin conventions). Your mom was always so nice.
June Chase-Westphal
Other
December 14, 2021
