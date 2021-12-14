Leola M. Armstrong

November 26, 1943 - December 11, 2021

Leola M. Armstrong, age 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490.