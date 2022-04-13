Menu
Leonard M. Shaw Jr.
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Leonard M. Shaw Jr.

December 9, 1928 – April 7, 2022

Leonard M. Shaw Jr., age 93, of Fremont died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Leonard was born on Dec. 9, 1928, in Gifford, Iowa, to Leonard and Mamie (McStockard) Shaw Sr. He graduated from Fremont High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army, then returned to Fremont and worked for a short time at Valmont before beginning a long career at Hormel Foods in Fremont. He retired from Hormel after 35 years of service.

Leonard was a member of the Fremont Eagles Club FOE #200, and previous member of several local veteran organizations. Leonard loved working in his yard and maintaining his Koi Ponds.

Leonard married Constance "Connie" Wilson on Feb. 3, 1950. They recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.

Survivors: wife, Connie of Fremont; children, Sandy Miller of Fremont and Steve Shaw of Fremont; grandchildren, Nicole Buschmeyer and her children Taylor, Linley and Bryson, Shawn (Shelly) Morgan and children Kloee and Kaleb and Shelly's family, David (Ramya) Shaw and their children Karina and Jay, Tom Shaw.

Leonard was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Shaw; and sister, LaVonna True.

There will be no services at this time. Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
