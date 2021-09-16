Leota "Lee" E. Wiles

March 23, 1926 – September 10, 2021

Leota "Lee" E. Wiles, 95, of Seward, formerly of Weeping Water, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1926, to James and Stella (Houx) Quinnett in Plattsmouth. Leota married Conant Wiles in 1944 in Plattsmouth.

Leota stayed at home to raise her family and help on the farm. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Weeping Water. She served as a Brownie Girl Scout leader and enjoyed dancing, gardening, and bird watching.

She is survived by her daughter, Lou (Randy) Meisinger of Lincoln; grandson, Eric Meisinger and Fawnia and daughter, Kennidy; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Alan; grandsons: Baby Boy Meisinger and Brian Meisinger; and siblings, Jeanne, Sally, Charlie, Dick and Jim.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Weeping Water.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.