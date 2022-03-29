Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leslie Farnam Honeycutt

Leslie Farnam Honeycutt

October 29, 1944 – March 22, 2022

Leslie passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Omaha at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Nita Farnam; husband, Harold "Butch" Honeycutt; and grandson, Nathan Waggoner. Leslie is survived by daughters, Monica Waggoner of Omaha, Melanie (David) Edward of Los Angeles, Shana (Tim) Hester of Elkhorn, Haley Cortez of Valley; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, Tanner, Carley, Quintin, Skylar, Kalynn, Jayden, Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Margaret; sisters, Annette (Mike) Barauskas, of Fremont and Lynnell (Tom) Rowe, of Omaha.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at United Faith Community Church in Valley.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.