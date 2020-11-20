Linda L. Thies

March 22, 1948 – November 17, 2020

Linda L. Thies, 72, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at her home.

Linda was born March 22, 1948, in West Point, Nebraska, to Robert and Edna (Schmoldt) Peatrowsky. She graduated from Burns High School in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 1966. Linda resided in Fremont for 30 years and worked at Hormel Foods for several years.

Linda had a passion for sewing and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Shawn) Cooper of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Trevis Thies of Norfolk; mother, Edna Peatrowsky of Fremont; brothers, David (Marylin) Peatrowsky of Loveland, Colorado, Mark (Joyce) Peatrowsky of Fremont, Dennis (Dianna) Peatrowsky of Des Moines, Iowa, and Scott (Dawn) Peatrowsky of Fremont; sisters, Lois (Jamie) Haas and Mary (Jerry) Layman, both of Fremont; 8 grandchildren, Anthony Thies, Thomas Thies, Mark Jacob, Corey Sholes, Chad Sholes, Alexa Sholes, Tanner Cooper, and ShayeLeigh Fread; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her father; spouse, Manuel Godoy; and son-in-law, Mark Jacob.

Private family burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

