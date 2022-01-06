Linda (Hemingsen) Porter

June 5, 1947 - December 30, 2021

Linda Kay "Lin" Porter, 74, of Glenwood, Iowa, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family at her home on Dec. 29, 2021. She was born on June 5, 1947, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Robert John and Marjorie Helen (Madison) Hemingsen.

Linda was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Porter on June 10, 1967, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Christopher and Becky. Linda was employed as a switchboard operator and clerical employee for the Glenwood Resource Center until her retirement. She loved being with her family and friends, going shopping, caring for others and also enjoyed going to the Bloom Senior Center in recent years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and cared for her.

Preceding Linda in passing were her parents; husband, Kenny, on June 15, 2002; and grandson, Tanner Porter, on March 20, 2014. Survivors include her children: Christopher and wife Kelly (Austin) Porter of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Becky Armstrong and Richard Presthus (significant other) of Pekin, Illinois; grandchildren, Bailey, Katelyn, Munica, Ashley, Harlee; great-grandchildren, Treyton, Abby, Miles, Sloan, Adelyn, Mauricio, Dalton and Dayton; siblings, Robert Lyle Hemingson and Mary Lynne Hemmingson; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Peterson Mortuary, 212 S. Locust St., in Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.

Memorial donations may be directed to: The Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or the Bloom Senior Center.