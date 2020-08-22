Menu
Lindy L. Stevens
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Lindy L. Stevens

May 27, 1944 - August 20, 2020

Lindy L. Stevens, 76 years, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Ken Hessel will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Aug
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
