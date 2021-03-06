Lisa Ann Archer

June 5, 1963 – March 5, 2021

Lisa Ann Archer, 57, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Lisa was born June 5, 1963, in El Paso, Texas, to Virgil "Keith" Stapp and Betty Mulligan. She graduated from Cozad High School in 1981. After high school, Lisa attended the North Platte Beauty Academy. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked at Backstage Revue in Fremont and Shear Design in North Bend. Lisa married Gary Archer on Oct. 1, 1994, in Cozad, Nebraska. They moved to Fremont after marriage and moved to Morse Bluff in 1999.

Lisa was fond of the outdoors and camping. She had a passion for road tripping in her Jeep.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Gary, of Morse Bluff; sons, Jeremy (Jeni) Archer of Fremont, Alex Archer of Prague, Nebraska; daughter, Ashley Archer of Fremont; brothers, Mark (Karri) Stapp of Cozad and John Stapp of Omaha; 5 grandchildren, Joe, Jonathan, Jake, James, and Lydia.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Ronald and Lucille Archer.

The celebration of life service will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the American Legion ZCBJ Hall in Morse Bluff.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

