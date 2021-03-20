October 6, 1932 – March 19, 2021
Loell D. Strand, age 88, of Hooper died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Loell Dean Strand was born Oct. 6, 1932, to Ernest and Vivian Strand on the farmstead south of Uehling, Nebraska. He married Shirley Ann Wiese on Oct. 11, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran in rural Lyons, Nebraska. To this union was born four children, daughters, Terri, Leigh, Tami, and son, Lon.
Shortly after being married, Loell was drafted in the United States Army and served as part of 955th Field Artillery near the front line in the middle of Korea. He was inducted on Jan. 5, 1953, in Fremont, Nebraska, and discharged in October 1954 at Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the rank of Sergeant. While he was serving in Korea, his oldest daughter, Terri, was born.
After returning home, he began farming on the family farm south of Uehling. He farmed for 60 years before retiring to a home in Hooper. Loell had lived on the farm for 80 years. Loell also enjoyed carpentry work. He helped remodel the church in 1949 with his dad and in 1987 with his son, Lon. He began Strand and Son Carpentry with his son, Lon. The Strand family was awarded the Pioneer Farm Family Award in 2010.
Service to the community was very important to Loell. He was a long-time member of the United Church of Christ in Uehling. He served on the church board, was a Co-op board member for 15 years, President of the Dodge County Farm Bureau for 4 years, and a Dodge County Supervisor for 17 years. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 196, Veterans of Foreign War, and Forty & Eight.
Loell and Shirley enjoyed traveling with their family and friends. They visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.
Loell is survived by his wife Shirley of Hooper; his four children, Terri (Kent) Hoeneman of Craig, Leigh (Larry) Mueller of Hooper, Lon (Keyla) Strand of Hooper, and Tami (Mark) Heiser of Lynch; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Byron) Keller, Emily (Matt) McGuire, Matthew (Kim) Hoeneman, Carrie (Brad) Dahl, Laura (Brandon) Moore, Nathan (Ashley) Mueller, Philip (Kate) Mueller, Lyndsay (Nick) Osborn, Brittany (Kurtis) Clausen, Megan (Matt) Miller, and Terence (Mandy) Heiser, 24 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Darlene Wiese; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Vivian (Monson) Strand; grandsons, Logan Strand and Jason Mueller; sister and brother-in-law, Melva and E.D. Murer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Irvin and Donna Wiese.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at the Auditorium in Uehling. Burial will be at the Swaburg Baptist Cemetery south of Uehling, with Military Honors. Pastor Larry Jirsak will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Baptist Cemetery or the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department. The family is requesting masks to be worn at both the visitation and the funeral service.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 20, 2021.