Lois Ann Buchta
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Lois Ann Buchta

August 30, 1941 – December 31, 2021

Lois Ann Buchta, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. Lois was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Harold and Leola (Buettner) Strunk.

She grew up in Fremont and went to St. Patrick and Bergan Schools. Lois married Edward Buchta on June 30, 1962, in West Point, Nebraska. He preceded her in death June 22, 2018. She worked at Campbell Soup until they closed and then worked at Aramark (at Hormel), The Goodwill Store, Vienna Bakery and Family Dollar.

Survived by son, Edward Buchta; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Marfisi, all of Fremont; sister, Carolyn Connick of Arlington, Nebraska; brother, Charles "Chuck" (Christy) Strunk of California; 3 grandchildren, Kayla, Kiley Marfisi and Haley (Jeff) Hansen; and 1 great-grandson, Peyton Marfisi.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A private memorial service will be at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
