Lois A. Doty
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Lois A. Doty

May 28, 1933 – September 14, 2021

Lois A. Doty, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center Valhaven in Valley, Nebraska.

Lois was born on May 28, 1933, to Wylie and Edith (Sigler) Merritt in Ponca, Nebraska. She graduated from Ponca High School. On March 3, 1952, she married Elmer Doty in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The couple moved to Sacramento, California, in 1953 and have resided in Fremont since 1968. Lois and her husband owned Fremont Homes Inc.

She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Fremont and attended the Fremont Alliance Church in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; sons, Steve Doty and Bob Gilmer; granddaughters, Amy Doty and Tracey Hickman; and great-grandson, Taylor Hickman.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Keith) Lemke, and Carol (Russ) Beardslee; daughters-in-law, Deb Doty, and Sharon Gilmer; brother, Gary Merritt; sister, Grace Blumford; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Harvey Peters.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Fremont Alliance Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Jeremy Stine and Rev. Tom Nevius will officiate. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the Samaritans Purse.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Fremont, NE
Sep
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fremont Alliance Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
