Lois F. Krohn

February 21, 1922 – December 15, 2020

Lois F. Krohn, age 98, of Herman died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Lois was born Feb. 21, 1922, east of Winslow on her family's farm to Fred and Lillie (Pawling) Panning. She was raised on the farm and attended Wulf School, then graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School. After her schooling she worked as a hired girl for several area families while continuing to work with her father on the farm. On Nov. 14, 1943, Lois married Elmer Krohn at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They made their home on his family's farm where she continued to live to this day.

Lois was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a member of the LWML and Ladies Aide.

Survivors: daughter, Kay Krohn of Fremont; son, Keith (Lois) Krohn of Herman; grandchildren, James Krohn of Omaha, Heather Munger of Fremont, Kevin Krohn of Hooper, Stacie (Myron) Poessnecker of Herman; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Jonathan Munger.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on Feb. 10, 2006; a sister, Beth Moll; and brother, Clyde Panning.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. Masks are required. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Rev. Stuart Freese will officiate. Visitation will be Monday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required.

