Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois F. Krohn
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Lois F. Krohn

February 21, 1922 – December 15, 2020

Lois F. Krohn, age 98, of Herman died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Lois was born Feb. 21, 1922, east of Winslow on her family's farm to Fred and Lillie (Pawling) Panning. She was raised on the farm and attended Wulf School, then graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School. After her schooling she worked as a hired girl for several area families while continuing to work with her father on the farm. On Nov. 14, 1943, Lois married Elmer Krohn at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They made their home on his family's farm where she continued to live to this day.

Lois was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a member of the LWML and Ladies Aide.

Survivors: daughter, Kay Krohn of Fremont; son, Keith (Lois) Krohn of Herman; grandchildren, James Krohn of Omaha, Heather Munger of Fremont, Kevin Krohn of Hooper, Stacie (Myron) Poessnecker of Herman; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Jonathan Munger.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on Feb. 10, 2006; a sister, Beth Moll; and brother, Clyde Panning.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. Masks are required. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Rev. Stuart Freese will officiate. Visitation will be Monday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Dec
22
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
(East of Winslow), NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Very sorry for your loss. I just happened to check the obits and saw your mothers. I wish I had done this yesterday and have been at her funeral service.
Doug Denison
December 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results