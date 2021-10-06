Menu
Lois Louise Peterson-Paden
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Lois Louise Peterson-Paden

July 19, 1926 – September 30, 2021

Lois Louise (Loie Judds) Peterson-Paden, 95.

Lois graduated to heaven peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021, with family by her side in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

She was born July 19, 1926, in Ithaca, Nebraska, to Robert and Amanda (Boesel) Judds. The family lived and worked in Ashland, Nebraska.

She attended Ashland Public Schools from kindergarten to high school, graduating in 1944 with honors. Lois is credited as the one who inspired the first Lutheran Church to be built in Ashland. Her father (Robert Judds) and others helped build the church. After graduating high school in 1944 Lois moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. While in Lincoln, Lois received a position as Director of Music for KFOR radio station located in the Stewart Building in downtown Lincoln.

She married the late E. Warren Peterson on June 8, 1947, in Lincoln. They started their life together in Ragan, Nebraska, relocating to Stuart, Neligh, Schuyler, and McCook, Nebraska. They then moved to Dodge City, Kansas. While in Dodge City, Lois was president of the Athenaeum Study Club, she taught Confirmation classes, Bible school and was a volunteer secretary at Christ the King Lutheran, sang with the Barbershop Sweet Adeline, and worked at the Hot Box Boutique.

Later in life while single, Lois worked in Lincoln at several doctor's offices for 10 years as the office manager and insurance secretary. She also attended Lincoln Community College to study medical terminology. She married the late Bill Paden on May 16, 1992, where they had a baseball "Royals" wedding. They lived in Fremont, Nebraska, for 25 years until Bill's death on Nov. 12, 2017. Before Bill's death, Lois was diagnosed with having dementia. Lois was moved to Broken Arrow in December 2018 where she was in a memory care unit and taken care of by her daughter, Jan.

They say she will always be remembered for her kindness and love for others. She would always say to them after being helped, "Thank you kindly." Lois truly let the light of Christ shine out of her heart and loved her family deeply.

She is survived by brother, Raymond Judds of Ashland; sons, Steve (Sandy) Peterson of Omaha and Lynn (Ginny) Peterson, of Ashland; daughters, Jan (Skip) Stout of Broken Arrow, and Mary (Brody) Choy of Sacramento, California. She is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Bill's family, Dr. Steve (Deb) Paden and daughter, Sheri Paden, and grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Ashland Cemetery in Ashland on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Ashland Cemetery
Ashland, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judds Bros Construction Co
Family
October 12, 2021
Hannah Stout
Family
October 6, 2021
Hannah Stout
Family
October 6, 2021
Hannah Stout
Family
October 6, 2021
I absolutely love my grandma, she has meant the world to me and truly was a poise, funny, and witty individual. I will miss her so much
Hannah Stout
Family
October 6, 2021
Lois was this sweetest little lady that chuckles that melt your heart and was so loving kind. She has memories with us her at Providence Place. My deepest sympathy to all the family. God bless you.
Shirley Antonio
Work
October 6, 2021
Here are a couple more PP Memories.
Lois was such a kind and gentle soul. We were so blessed to have her at Providence Place before she moved to OK. Praying for peace and comfort to cover her family. Hugs to Jan & Skip!
Lois was such a kind and gentle soul. We were so blessed to have her with us at Providence Place before she moved to OK. Praying comfort and peace for her family. Hugs to Jan & Skip!
