Lonnie Poeschl

March 22, 1962 – July 3, 2020

Lonnie R. Poeschl, age 58, of Scribner, formerly from Fremont, died Friday July 3, 2020.

Lonnie was born March 22, 1962, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Ronnie and Verion (Greenfield) Poeschl. He attended school in Fremont and graduated in 1980. He then furthered his education in Oregon. He worked in Omaha booking reservations for airlines and prestigious hotels worldwide which led to classes and travel. He then worked in Hooper, Nebraska, with his longtime friend at his auto body and paint shop. He last resided on a farm by Scribner where he cared for animals and other duties there.

He enjoyed doing architectural drawings of floor plans and very detailed exterior views of lavish homes. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking and his beloved pets. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Survivors: mother, Verion of West Point; sister, Jodi of West Point; aunt and uncle, Kay and Linsay Darnall; many cousins; close friends, Tim Engman, Carl Bruhn and Jim Lucas.

He was preceded in death by father Ronnie, infant sister Melanie, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

