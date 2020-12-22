Menu
Lonny L. Oerman
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Lonny L. Oerman

January 29, 1962 - December 18, 2020

Lonny L. Oerman, age 58, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Hooper. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue form 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Fremont, NE
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
east of Hooper, NE
Dec
23
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
east of Hooper, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lonny was a Good Guy, and was a lot of fun to be around. He could always get you to smile and laugh. But Today I'm sad. A true Friend I will miss.
Friend of 20 years
December 23, 2020
This will be guy I miss him and is great smile he's with grandpa and grandma and Lane teaming penning and roping in the sky .what a great man !!
russell gnuse
December 22, 2020
