Lonny L. Oerman

January 29, 1962 - December 18, 2020

Lonny L. Oerman, age 58, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Hooper. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue form 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.