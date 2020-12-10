Loraine V. Pieper

September 8, 1964 – December 7, 2020

Loraine V. Pieper, 56, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home in Fremont. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Masks will be required at the funeral and seating will be socially distanced by household. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Loraine Virginia Pieper was born on Sept. 8, 1964, to Raymond and Virginia (Houghton) Pieper in West Point. She grew up in Dodge and attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School. After graduating from Dodge High School in 1983, Loraine continued her education at Metro Technical College in Omaha. She worked for 19 years at Qualex in Omaha splicing film together.

Loraine had a passion for photography. She was always behind the camera for family events and taking in the world's beauty around her. Ceramics and playing cards were some of Loraine's other favorite activities along with adding to her doll collection.

Survivors include her mother, Virginia Pieper of Dodge; sisters, Doris (Tom) LaForge of Williamston, Michigan, and Dawn Pieper of Tampa, Florida; brothers, LaVern (Chris) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Chad (Lila) of Dodge, and Raymond, Jr. (Susan) of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Loraine is preceded in death by her father, Raymond.