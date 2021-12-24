Menu
Lorene "Lori" Emerson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Lorene "Lori" Emerson

March 20 1960 – December 22, 2021

Lorene "Lori" Emerson, 61, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 22, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Lori was born March 20, 1960, in David City, Nebraska. She was a very lovable person and was outspoken. Lori had a relationship with the Lord and enjoyed every moment being with her grandchildren and family.

Lori is survived by her daughters, Misty (Brian) Story of Fremont, and Felicia Emerson (and Matt McDonald) of Fremont; brother, Mike Emerson of Omaha; sister, Lynn Vartanian of Missouri; five grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Story, Izzak and Edward Varejcka, and Maverick McDonald.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Ann Mumm.

A Celebration of Life will be at Full Life Church in Fremont from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Flowers for the service may be sent to the church between noon and 4 p.m.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Full Life Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
