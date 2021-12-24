Lorene "Lori" Emerson

March 20 1960 – December 22, 2021

Lorene "Lori" Emerson, 61, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 22, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Lori was born March 20, 1960, in David City, Nebraska. She was a very lovable person and was outspoken. Lori had a relationship with the Lord and enjoyed every moment being with her grandchildren and family.

Lori is survived by her daughters, Misty (Brian) Story of Fremont, and Felicia Emerson (and Matt McDonald) of Fremont; brother, Mike Emerson of Omaha; sister, Lynn Vartanian of Missouri; five grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Story, Izzak and Edward Varejcka, and Maverick McDonald.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Ann Mumm.

A Celebration of Life will be at Full Life Church in Fremont from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Flowers for the service may be sent to the church between noon and 4 p.m.

