Lorene Glenn Hatfield

July 3, 1920 – December 14, 2020

Lorene Glenn Hatfield, age 100, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Lorene was born July 3, 1920, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Levi and Hazel (Morley) Johnson. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul High School and St. Paul Business College. On May 3, 1944, she married Earl Wesley Glenn in St. Paul on his return from his United States Army service in the Aleutian Islands. They lived in Temple, Texas; Grand Island, Central City and McCook, Nebraska. In 1975 they moved to Fremont.

Lorene was a member of the Fremont First United Methodist Church, a member and Past President of the United Methodist Women, PEO Chapter EX, Home Harmony Club and past member of the Pathfinder Good Sam Camping Club.

Lorene and a longtime family friend, Robert Hatfield, were married July 5, 2000.

Survivors: daughter, Julie (David) Vejnovich of Fremont; sons, David (Sharon) Glenn of North Platte, James (Marcia) Glenn of Crete, Douglas (Cindy) Glenn of Auburn; brother, Don Johnson of Ft. Collins, Colorado; sister-in-law, Mildred Johnson of St. Paul; many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.

Lorene was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl in May of 1996 and Robert in April of 2015, and a brother, Burt Johnson of St. Paul.

Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside will be held at Memorial Cemetery with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont First United Methodist Church.

