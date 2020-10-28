Lorraine C. Orr

February 22, 1925 - October 26, 2020

Lorraine C. Orr, age 95, of Fremont died Oct. 26, 2020.

Lorraine was born Feb. 22, 1925, in Brownsdale, Minnesota, to Walter and Gladys (Tanner) Grunwaldt. After graduating from high school, Lorraine worked in the office at Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota, where she met Roger Orr. They were married on July 23, 1944, in Austin and resided there until Roger was transferred to the Fremont Hormel plant in 1947. Lorraine enjoyed homemaking and caring for the family. They relocated to Huron, South Dakota, in 1970. Roger retired in 1980 and they moved back to Fremont.

Lorraine was a longtime member of the Fremont First United Methodist Church.

Of all the joys that life has to offer, none were as special and precious to Lorraine as family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of great joy in her life and each of them know her special love and kindness. She leaves a legacy of love.

Survivors: children, Lyn (Jim) Dyck of Rogue River, Oregon, Jae Hively of Royersford, Pennsylvania, Pat (Barb) Orr of Hooper, Jeff Orr of Fremont; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Roger in 2000, 1 brother and 1 sister.

Her Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Doug Smith will officiate. Masks are strongly requested. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Thursday, with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly requested.

