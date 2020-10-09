Lorraine J. Brightweiser

November 26, 1922 – October 3, 2020

Lorraine J. Brightweiser, 97, of Fremont died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Grainvalley, Missouri.

Lorraine was born to Edward and Ethel (Adamek) Wenninghoff on Nov. 26, 1922, in Omaha, Nebraska. She grew up in Omaha, and graduated from Central High School in 1940. On Nov. 29, 1942, she was married to Marion Brightweiser in Omaha.

She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, and playing the organ at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Lyons, Nebraska, when they lived in that area. She liked working jigsaw puzzles and crocheting, also watching Nebraska football and Kansas City Royals baseball. She enjoyed specials days with her children and their families. While living in Fremont she was a member of the 'Ding-a-lings' Bell Choir at Shalimar Gardens. She had recently moved to live with her daughter in Missouri.

The survivors include daughters, Linda (Mike) Kane of Lusk, Wyoming, Diane (Skip) Bates of Twin Brooks, South Dakota, Donna Watkins of Blue Springs, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, and son-in-law Danny Watkins.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) in the Trinity Lutheran Church Chapel in Fremont. The committal will be in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Cancer Research. Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont will be on Sunday (Oct. 11) from 4 to 6 p.m.

