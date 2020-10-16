Menu
Lucille Pickhinke

Lucille Pickhinke, 86, of Howells, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Gary (Lori) of Howells, Larry (Karen) of Lincoln, Dennis (Joyce) of Howells, Duane of Phoenix, Arizona, and Russell (Kathy) of Howells; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel (Alice) Tschantre of Columbus.

Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Howells. A Parish Rosary will be Sunday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. Burial will be Monday in St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
