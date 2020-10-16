Lucille Pickhinke

Lucille Pickhinke, 86, of Howells, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Gary (Lori) of Howells, Larry (Karen) of Lincoln, Dennis (Joyce) of Howells, Duane of Phoenix, Arizona, and Russell (Kathy) of Howells; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel (Alice) Tschantre of Columbus.

Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Howells. A Parish Rosary will be Sunday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. Burial will be Monday in St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.