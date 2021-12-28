Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcella "Marcie" Divis-Michaud
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Marcella Divis-Michaud

October 20, 1939 – December 26, 2021

A "Celebration of Life" service for Marcella "Marcie" Divis-Michaud of Fremont will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave. in Fremont, with arrangements by Ludvigsen Mortuary. Marcie passed away on Dec. 26, 2021.

Marcie was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Burton and Rose Knepper. She married Elman Divis on June 14, 1958. Together, they had a son, Scott, in 1969. Elman passed away on April 23, 1978. She married Bill Michaud on Aug. 9, 1996. He passed away on March 16, 2016.

Marcie graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work from UNO.

Marcie served as the Executive Director of Low Income Ministry of Dodge County for over 21 years. As a local, state and national advocate she served on various boards, including Greater Omaha Community Action, Region VI Behavioral Health, Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, RSVP, Care Corps Homeless Shelter founding board, NE/IA ADA and American Diabetes Midwest Regional Boards.

Marcie was also an active volunteer for many years, having been honored for her work by the American Diabetes Association, Nebraskans for Peace for her senior advocacy, Ak-Sar-Ben for her work through Low income Ministry and various other awards. She had also served as Sunday School Superintendent and on the Parish Education Board at First Lutheran Church for over eight years.

Time spent with family in Omaha was very important to her. During her later years she enjoyed reading e-books on her Kindle and watching archaeology/explorer documentaries. Marcie was overflowing with love to share and made everyone around her feel loved, important and appreciated. She was at peace and surrounded by family when she passed.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
What a sweet lady she was! May she rest in peace and your memories give you comfort!
Traci Gallatin
Work
December 29, 2021
Scott, I offer my condolences during this sad time. Your mom was one of my cousins.
Patrick PAROLEK
December 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results