Marcella Divis-Michaud

October 20, 1939 – December 26, 2021

A "Celebration of Life" service for Marcella "Marcie" Divis-Michaud of Fremont will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave. in Fremont, with arrangements by Ludvigsen Mortuary. Marcie passed away on Dec. 26, 2021.

Marcie was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Burton and Rose Knepper. She married Elman Divis on June 14, 1958. Together, they had a son, Scott, in 1969. Elman passed away on April 23, 1978. She married Bill Michaud on Aug. 9, 1996. He passed away on March 16, 2016.

Marcie graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work from UNO.

Marcie served as the Executive Director of Low Income Ministry of Dodge County for over 21 years. As a local, state and national advocate she served on various boards, including Greater Omaha Community Action, Region VI Behavioral Health, Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, RSVP, Care Corps Homeless Shelter founding board, NE/IA ADA and American Diabetes Midwest Regional Boards.

Marcie was also an active volunteer for many years, having been honored for her work by the American Diabetes Association, Nebraskans for Peace for her senior advocacy, Ak-Sar-Ben for her work through Low income Ministry and various other awards. She had also served as Sunday School Superintendent and on the Parish Education Board at First Lutheran Church for over eight years.

Time spent with family in Omaha was very important to her. During her later years she enjoyed reading e-books on her Kindle and watching archaeology/explorer documentaries. Marcie was overflowing with love to share and made everyone around her feel loved, important and appreciated. She was at peace and surrounded by family when she passed.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.