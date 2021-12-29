Menu
Marcelyn "Marcie" Garrison
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Marcelyn "Marcie" Garrison

September 24, 1932 – December 27, 2021

Marcelyn "Marcie" Garrison, age 89, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her home.

Marcie was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Arthur and Amanda (Edstrom) Gustafson. When she was 9 years old the family moved to Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. On Sept. 8, 1951, she married Dale Garrison in Fremont and together they had three children, Nancy, Jeff and Terry. Once her children were older Marcie started working in food service for the Fremont Public Schools. A career that lasted 42 years, most were spent at Fremont High School.

Marcie was a life-long member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Her greatest love was her family. She loved going to all her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events, but mostly their sporting events.

Survivors: daughter, Nancy Kincanon of Fremont; sons, Jeff (Mary) Garrison of Stow, Ohio, Terry (Chris) Garrison of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Nate (Jodi) Kincanon of Weatherford, Oklahoma, and their children, Taylor, Ryan and Zac, Janae Lamme of Fremont and her children, Nicholas, Alexandra, Avary and Alayna, Seth (Lauren) Garrison of Royse City, Texas, and their children, Abigail, Andrew and Ashton, Mike Garrison of Stow, Paige (Mason) Alvarado of South Bend, Indiana, Megan Garrison of Stow; and sister-in-law, Karen Garrison of Fremont.

Marcie was preceded in death by her husband Dale in 2011; grandson-in-law, Alex Lamme; two brothers; and two sisters.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sinai Lutheran Church and the Methodist Fremont Health Hospice. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Jan
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Sinai Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Eich and Family
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 31, 2021
What a sweet lady she was! May she rest in peace and your memories give you comfort!
Traci Gallatin
December 29, 2021
Just saw Mrs. Garrison at my mother's funeral. Terry and Jeff, she was a very good friend to my mother in her later years. Lots of Salem Lutheran memories. Hope you all have had a good life. Kudos to Dale. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg A Kupfer
Friend
December 29, 2021
