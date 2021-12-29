Marcelyn "Marcie" Garrison

September 24, 1932 – December 27, 2021

Marcelyn "Marcie" Garrison, age 89, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her home.

Marcie was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Arthur and Amanda (Edstrom) Gustafson. When she was 9 years old the family moved to Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. On Sept. 8, 1951, she married Dale Garrison in Fremont and together they had three children, Nancy, Jeff and Terry. Once her children were older Marcie started working in food service for the Fremont Public Schools. A career that lasted 42 years, most were spent at Fremont High School.

Marcie was a life-long member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Her greatest love was her family. She loved going to all her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events, but mostly their sporting events.

Survivors: daughter, Nancy Kincanon of Fremont; sons, Jeff (Mary) Garrison of Stow, Ohio, Terry (Chris) Garrison of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Nate (Jodi) Kincanon of Weatherford, Oklahoma, and their children, Taylor, Ryan and Zac, Janae Lamme of Fremont and her children, Nicholas, Alexandra, Avary and Alayna, Seth (Lauren) Garrison of Royse City, Texas, and their children, Abigail, Andrew and Ashton, Mike Garrison of Stow, Paige (Mason) Alvarado of South Bend, Indiana, Megan Garrison of Stow; and sister-in-law, Karen Garrison of Fremont.

Marcie was preceded in death by her husband Dale in 2011; grandson-in-law, Alex Lamme; two brothers; and two sisters.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sinai Lutheran Church and the Methodist Fremont Health Hospice. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

