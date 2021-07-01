Menu
Margaret E. Rhylander
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE

Margaret E. Rhylander

February 27, 1928 – June 27, 2021

Margeret E. Rhylander, age 93, of Plattsmouth passed away June 27, 2021. Margaret was born to Royal and Clara (Gobbleman) Smith in Mynard. She graduated from Plattsmouth High in 1945 and was married to Clayton J. Rhylander on Sept. 18, 1949.

Margaret is survived by her children: Carl Rhylander (Kathleen Wright), Dave Rhylander (Toni), and Julie Nease (Scott Whisler); nine grandchildren; and her siblings: Dee Gall and Roy Smith.

Visitation is 5–8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Private graveside memorial service is at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church or the Nebraska Masonic Home.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123 [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
Plattsmouth, NE
Jul
9
Service
7:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
Plattsmouth, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.