Margaret E. Rhylander

February 27, 1928 – June 27, 2021

Margeret E. Rhylander, age 93, of Plattsmouth passed away June 27, 2021. Margaret was born to Royal and Clara (Gobbleman) Smith in Mynard. She graduated from Plattsmouth High in 1945 and was married to Clayton J. Rhylander on Sept. 18, 1949.

Margaret is survived by her children: Carl Rhylander (Kathleen Wright), Dave Rhylander (Toni), and Julie Nease (Scott Whisler); nine grandchildren; and her siblings: Dee Gall and Roy Smith.

Visitation is 5–8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Private graveside memorial service is at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church or the Nebraska Masonic Home.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123 [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.