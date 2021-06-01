Margaret Ann Tacner

January 15, 1933 – May 30, 2021

Margaret Ann Tacner, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Margaret was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to John Thomas and Jessie Anita (Kyler) Hashberger Sr.

Margaret worked at Campbell's Soup Company for 29 years until they closed in 1991. She married Rodney Tacner on Dec. 7, 1972. She enjoyed fishing and working on her vegetable and flower gardens.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Robert Bernheisel Jr. of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, Albert (Edna) Bernheisel, of Selma, North Carolina, and Tony (Kate) Tacner of Fremont; daughters, Mary (Wes) Wilmer, and Sheryl Westermann, all of Fremont, and Tammy (Curtis) Phillips of Omaha; brothers, John Thomas Hashberger Jr. of Dodge, Nebraska, and Robert (Patsy) Hashberger of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sister, Hallie Knapp of Fremont; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; 3 husbands, Robert Bernheisel Sr., Frank Kourek, and Rodney Tacner; daughter, Shirley Kampschneider; 8 sisters; 1 brother; her grandchild, Kenneth Goertz, Jr.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490