Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Ann Tacner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Margaret Ann Tacner

January 15, 1933 – May 30, 2021

Margaret Ann Tacner, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Margaret was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to John Thomas and Jessie Anita (Kyler) Hashberger Sr.

Margaret worked at Campbell's Soup Company for 29 years until they closed in 1991. She married Rodney Tacner on Dec. 7, 1972. She enjoyed fishing and working on her vegetable and flower gardens.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Robert Bernheisel Jr. of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, Albert (Edna) Bernheisel, of Selma, North Carolina, and Tony (Kate) Tacner of Fremont; daughters, Mary (Wes) Wilmer, and Sheryl Westermann, all of Fremont, and Tammy (Curtis) Phillips of Omaha; brothers, John Thomas Hashberger Jr. of Dodge, Nebraska, and Robert (Patsy) Hashberger of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sister, Hallie Knapp of Fremont; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; 3 husbands, Robert Bernheisel Sr., Frank Kourek, and Rodney Tacner; daughter, Shirley Kampschneider; 8 sisters; 1 brother; her grandchild, Kenneth Goertz, Jr.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
4
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. I use to live at Staton tower for many years. I played many games of cards with Maggie. She was a awesome lady.
Terri Beck
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results