Margaret Wielgus
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - North Bend
1040 N. Main
North Bend, NE

Margaret Wielgus

April 28, 1925 - December 13, 2020

Margaret Marie Racek was born April 28, 1925, in Glyndon, Minnesota, to Emil and Mary L. Racek (Vopalensky).

She married Andrew J. Wielgus on Oct. 6, 1943, at Saint Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. Andy died July, 4, 1987.

She is preceded in death by her husband Andy; parents; parents-in-law, Adam and Josephine (Zuroske) Wielgus; brothers, Edwin and Lloyd; and son-in-law, James A. Satorie.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Flamme (Larry), Fremont, Beverly Forsberg (F. J.), Omaha; grandchildren, Kelly Sanders (Jason), Phoenix, Rebecca Saint, Omaha, Matthew Flamme (Andrea), Omaha, and J. Shawn Satorie (Jessica), Herman; stepgrandchildren, Stacey Tetzloff (Rick), Beaverton, Oregon, and Tyler Forsberg (Kathleen), Charlotte, North Carolina; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Peck, Edinburg, Texas; sisters-in-law, Emeline Engel, Scottsdale, and Beverly Wielgus, Blair; many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Father Keith Rezac will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at church. A Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will be at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to CCD at St. Charles and Missionary Society of St. Columban, 1902 N. Calhoun St. Columbans, NE 68056.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649


Published by Fremont Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
North Bend, NE
Dec
18
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
North Bend, NE
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
North Bend, NE
