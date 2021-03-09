Margie A. Poole

January 23, 1933 – March 8, 2021

Margie A. Poole, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Margie was born Jan. 23, 1933, to Rudolph and Mary (Spevak) Vesley in Howells, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm by Howells. She attended country schools in the area until moving to Fremont in October of 1946. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. Margie worked for Northwestern Bell after high school for a few years. On Feb. 13, 1956, she married Donald E. Poole in Fremont. Margie stayed home to care for her children until they grew older. She worked with Avon, JC Penney's and Holly's Hallmark Gift & Card Store until retiring in 1997.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Even Dozen Birthday Club since 1953, and Eastern Star Chapter #92.

Margie loved to scrap book and enjoyed her gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Hank) Schollmeyer; son, Mark Poole; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks and Rev. Leland Foreman will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery.

