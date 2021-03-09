Menu
Margie A. Poole
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Margie A. Poole

January 23, 1933 – March 8, 2021

Margie A. Poole, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Margie was born Jan. 23, 1933, to Rudolph and Mary (Spevak) Vesley in Howells, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm by Howells. She attended country schools in the area until moving to Fremont in October of 1946. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. Margie worked for Northwestern Bell after high school for a few years. On Feb. 13, 1956, she married Donald E. Poole in Fremont. Margie stayed home to care for her children until they grew older. She worked with Avon, JC Penney's and Holly's Hallmark Gift & Card Store until retiring in 1997.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Even Dozen Birthday Club since 1953, and Eastern Star Chapter #92.

Margie loved to scrap book and enjoyed her gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Hank) Schollmeyer; son, Mark Poole; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks and Rev. Leland Foreman will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathy to Margie´s family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of loss.
Sally Ganem
March 10, 2021
Mark & Amy, It was such a privilege having your family as neighbors many years ago. I don´t remember your mom without a smile & good word to say about someone! I am sorry for your loss.
Pat Brown
March 10, 2021
