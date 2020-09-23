Marie B. Hanken

September 15, 1928 – September 20, 2020

Marie B. Hanken, 92 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on Sept. 15, 1928, in Festina, Iowa, to Hubert and Albina (Huinker) Schneberger.

Marie was raised in Festina and graduated high school in 1946. She married Vernon Hanken on Aug. 20, 1951, and they moved to Fremont in 1962. She worked at Campbell Soup Company in Fremont until the company's closing.

She was a member and former Joan of Arc at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She is survived by her sons, Steven (Connie) Hanken of Olathe, Kansas, Randy Hanken of Humboldt, Tennessee, Lee (Lisa) Hanken of Omaha, Nebraska, Kevin (Tamera) Hanken of New Orleans, Louisiana, Gary (Patricia) Hanken of McCook, Nebraska, T.J. (Dina) Hanken of Aplington, Iowa; daughters, Susan Hanken of Boseman, Montana, Cindy Smithhisler of Fremont; brothers, Kenneth (Ethel Mae) Schneberger, James Schneberger, Gerald Schneberger, Paul Schneberger, Duane Schneberger; sisters, Margaret Zumach, Lois Schneberger; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Schneberger and Marcy Schneberger; 22 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; infant son, Kenneth; brothers, Robert "Bob" and LeRoy; sisters, Germaine and Agnes.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025