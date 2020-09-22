Marilyn Catherine Houser

February 19, 1935 – September 20, 2020

Marilyn Catherine Houser, 85, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Marilyn was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Snyder, Nebraska, to William and Sophie (Burger) Schlueter. She graduated from Scribner High School in 1952. In 1954, Marilyn moved to Fremont. She married George E. Houser on Oct. 19, 1957, in Logan, Iowa. Marilyn worked at the former Chuck Wagon and later for the former Al's Café in Fremont.

Marilyn was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and the Air Boat Club Auxiliary. Marilyn was an avid bowler and fan of the Huskers.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Robert (Mary) of Fremont, Mark of Olathe, Kansas, and Jim (Mary) Smith of Olathe, Kansas; daughters, Cindy (Steve) Lingle of Fremont and Marjorie Wheeler of Littleton, Colorado; brother, William "Bill" Schlueter; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and 2 brothers, Patrick and Richard Schlueter.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

