Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Jacobs
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Marilyn Jacobs

July 25, 1928 – March 17, 2021

Marilyn Jacobs, age 92, of Fremont died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at home.

Marilyn was born July 25, 1928, in Omaha to Jess and Laverne (Peterson) Johnson. She was raised in Omaha and graduated from Omaha South High School in 1948. After high school she worked at a local cookie factory. She married Charles G. "Windy" Jacobs on Nov. 18, 1955, in Omaha. After their marriage they farmed in the Irvington area until moving to Fremont in 1967 where Marilyn continued to raise her family. She loved to play bingo, playing several nights a week, and she loved animals.

Survivors: sons, Terry (Teresa) Jacobs of Kennard, Dale Jacobs of Fremont, Dean (fiancée Cristina Serrano) Jacobs of Fremont; daughter, Nancy Baughman of Fremont; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Carla) Johnson of Omaha; brother-in-law, Don (Judy) Jacobs of Fort Calhoun; sister-in-law, Dorothy (William) Mohr of Chadron.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2003 and her parents.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont (Livestream www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Mar
20
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Mar
20
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Livestreamed at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Brett and Leeanna Ellis
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results