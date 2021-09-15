Marilyn J. Mitchell

July 20, 1940 - September 5, 2021

Marilyn Mitchell lost her long battle with COPD on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska. She was the youngest of six children born to Pelham and Ruby Pearl (McElwain) McGee. Marilyn graduated from Fremont High School in 1958 and then attended the Cornhusker School of Cosmetology in Lincoln. She graduated and passed the state boards exam by using her mother as her model.

In September of 1960, Marilyn met the love of her life and by December they were engaged. Marilyn married John Mitchell in October 1961. They moved to Charleston, West Virginia, and lived there for six years and had their first son, Will. In 1969, they moved back to Fremont to raise their family. In 1970, son Rick was born. Marilyn opened a daycare in order to stay home with her boys. She owned and operated the daycare for 46 years. Her interests were family, church and children. She was a member of the Fremont First Baptist Church, Miata Car Club, and Grant PTA. Marilyn loved to travel and go visiting.

Marilyn is preceded in death by parents; mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence William and Leah Mitchell; brothers, Clifford, Gordon, Robert and Bernard McGee; sister, Mildred Andreasen; brother-in-law, Stan Andreasen; sisters-in-law, Deloris, Jenny, Karen and Donnette McGee; nephews, Doug Andreason and Bill McGee; niece, Anita McGee.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Will (Kim) Mitchell and Rick (Raeanna) Mitchell; brother, Dick McGee; grandchildren, Bronwyn, Rowan, Liam, Gareth, Isaac, Molly and Ayden; many nieces, nephews and daycare friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future installation of buddy benches.

Visitation is Friday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fremont.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

