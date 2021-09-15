Menu
Marilyn J. Mitchell
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Marilyn J. Mitchell

July 20, 1940 - September 5, 2021

Marilyn Mitchell lost her long battle with COPD on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska. She was the youngest of six children born to Pelham and Ruby Pearl (McElwain) McGee. Marilyn graduated from Fremont High School in 1958 and then attended the Cornhusker School of Cosmetology in Lincoln. She graduated and passed the state boards exam by using her mother as her model.

In September of 1960, Marilyn met the love of her life and by December they were engaged. Marilyn married John Mitchell in October 1961. They moved to Charleston, West Virginia, and lived there for six years and had their first son, Will. In 1969, they moved back to Fremont to raise their family. In 1970, son Rick was born. Marilyn opened a daycare in order to stay home with her boys. She owned and operated the daycare for 46 years. Her interests were family, church and children. She was a member of the Fremont First Baptist Church, Miata Car Club, and Grant PTA. Marilyn loved to travel and go visiting.

Marilyn is preceded in death by parents; mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence William and Leah Mitchell; brothers, Clifford, Gordon, Robert and Bernard McGee; sister, Mildred Andreasen; brother-in-law, Stan Andreasen; sisters-in-law, Deloris, Jenny, Karen and Donnette McGee; nephews, Doug Andreason and Bill McGee; niece, Anita McGee.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Will (Kim) Mitchell and Rick (Raeanna) Mitchell; brother, Dick McGee; grandchildren, Bronwyn, Rowan, Liam, Gareth, Isaac, Molly and Ayden; many nieces, nephews and daycare friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future installation of buddy benches.

Visitation is Friday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fremont.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Sep
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have many fond memories from the Miata club. Marilyn was a super hostess and always fun. Sorry we did not hear of her passing at the time. R.I.P.
Jim and Rita Kinkennon
Other
February 4, 2022
Fremont Chess Family
September 17, 2021
Dear John, we're so sorry for your loss. Marilyn was one of sweetest persons we'd ever met. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Paul and Kitty Tse
September 16, 2021
Paul, Kitty and Kevin
September 16, 2021
Dear John and Family, Marilyn was a wonderful Christian woman who loved her Lord, her family, children and was a loyal friend. She impacted many lives and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers for each of you in these difficult days. Richard and Beverly Holmen
Richard and Beverly Holmen
Friend
September 16, 2021
Marilyn was such a wonderful friend and former classmate. We had many fun times together. May she rest in peace.
Joan Bittner Watterson
September 15, 2021
