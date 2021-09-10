Marion A. Raymer

September 18, 1929 - September 8, 2021

Marion A. Raymer, age 91 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home. She was born September 18, 1929 in Wayne, NE to Curtis and Emma (Wittler) Foote.

Marion grew up in Wayne and was a 1947 graduate of Wayne High School. Before graduation she started working for Northwestern Bell Company and continued with them for several years. Later she moved to Wichita, Kansas. Marion married Floyd Raymer on December 30, 1948 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. Floyd died October 14, 1990. They came to Fremont in 1962 where she continued working in telecommunications. She retired as a supervisor from Quest "Bell" Telephone in 1983.

She was a member of the Pioneers Club and CWA (Communication Workers of America) Local 7400 in Omaha.

Marion is survived by her son, Terry C. Raymer of Lincoln, NE; brother-in-law, Lawrence Sprouls of Wayne; sisters-in-law, Myla Foote and Beverly Rusk of Wakefield, NE; 3 grandchildren, Michael, Robert J. and Joshua Raymer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Edna Cary and Bonnie Sprouls; and brothers, Robert and Dewayne Foote.

Funeral will be 1 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne, NE (5th & Pearl St.). Visitation will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 3-5 P.M., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on 97021 from 12-1 pm prior to the service in Wayne at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne, NE.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.