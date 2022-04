Marion O. Shuster

Died January 21, 2021

Marion O. Shuster Jr., 77 years, of Fremont, NE went to be with the Lord after battling Parkinson's Disease on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health.

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

